Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sidharth Malhotra, here's how B-town celebs wished Bhooth Bangla star

Today is September 9, the momentous day when the Khiladi Kumar of B-town, Akshay Kumar was born. Who knew this macho man would struggle his way to the top to become the most sought-after and loved star of the industry? On his special day, several Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and others, took a pause from their busy schedule to shower him with birthday love.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Akshay Kumar in movies like Good Newwz, Kambakkht Ishq, Gabbar Is Back, Aitraaz and Ajnabee, among others shared a monochrome image with him and penned, “Happy Birthday dearest Akki. Love you lots.”

Sidharth Malhotra also followed suit and shared a dashing image with the birthday boy and wished him “Happy Birthday @akshaykumar paaji. Big love and hug.” He was joined by Sonam Kapoor who dropped a photo with Kumar and penned, “Happy Birthday Akshay” on it.

Take a look:

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who has made the audience laugh-out-loud in movies co-starring Akshay didn’t forget to wish him on his birthday. He dropped Then and Now images with his pal and penned, “Happy, happy birthday Akki. Here’s to more laughter, action, and unforgettable memories together. Much love always.”

Tiger Shroff, who recently shared the screen with the man of the hour in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan dropped an image of them chilling together in their costumes. Wishing Kumar, he wrote, “Tere peeche tera yaar khada. Happy birthday paaji.” In 2021, Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar shared the screen in Bell Bottom. She shared a screengrab of them together in the movie and said, “Happy birthday my dearest Akki. May we always look this dignified.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Actress Mouni Roy made her official Hindi movie debut alongside Khiladi Kumar in Gold. Hence, she unveiled an image of them from the film and stated, “Happy happiest birthday to one of my favorite superstars & the kindest superhuman. May you always be happy, healthy & be blessed with the best.”

Take a look:

Other celebs who showered birthday love on the Khel Khel Mein star were filmmaker Rohit Shetty, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, veteran producer Ramesh Taurani, singer B Praak, and actors Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal and Manushi Chhillar.

ALSO READ: Birthday boy Akshay Kumar drops FIRST LOOK of Bhooth Bangla; says 'beyond excited' on reuniting with Priyadarshan after 14 years