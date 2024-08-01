Top 10 best melodious songs: Ek Din Aap and more tracks to soothe your soul

Hindi films are incomplete without songs. Bollywood music is a fusion of classical, folk, and contemporary styles. We have grown up watching various songs ranging from different genres including pop, rock, ghazals, qawwali, Sufi, indie-pop, and more. Out of all, Hindi melodies manage to remain etched in our memories. Several Hindi melodious songs in Bollywood evoke emotions and reduce stress.

Remember when Mohammad Rafi sang Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar in the film, Hum Dono? It surely made you miss your partner, isn’t it? Also, when Arijit Singh crooned Tum Hi Ho, the track from Aashiqui 2, it became a sensation among music lovers.

If you wish to make a playlist of Hindi melodious songs, then this is for you.

Top 10 best melodious songs that can soothe your soul

1. Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se

Lyrics: Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse

Song Name: Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se

Movie Name: Dhadkan

Crooned by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Kumar Sanu, Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se is still enjoyed among music lovers. The track was featured in Dharmesh Darshan’s 2000 film, Dhadkan. It starred Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Akshay Kumar.

The lyrics of the song are well-suited for building romance. So if you are in love, play this song in front of your partner.

Advertisement

2. Hum To Deewane Hue Yaar

Lyrics: Dil Kyun Dhak-Dhak Karta Hai, Kyun Ye Tujhpe Marta Hai

Song Name: Hum To Deewane Hue Yaar

Movie Name: Baadshah

Hum To Deewane Hue Yaar was featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna’s 1999 film, Baadshah. It was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Alka Yagnik. SRK and Twinkle’s chemistry in the track is still loved by the audience.

“Rakhloon nazar mein chehra tera, din raat uspe marta rahoon, jab tak ye saansein chalti rahein, tujhse mohabbat karta rahoon”. These lines will make you feel weak in the knees.

3. Ek Din Aap

Lyrics: Ek Din Aap Yun Humko Miljaenge, Phool Hi Phool Raaho Mein Khil Jayenge

Song Name: Ek Din Aap

Movie Name: Yes Boss

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's 1997 film Yes Boss featured Ek Din Aap in it. The track was crooned by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. This SRK-Juhi's song is all about falling in love.

Advertisement

4. Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Lyrics: Ye Moh Moh Ke Dhaage Teri Ungliyon Se Jaa Guzre

Song Name: Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Movie Name: Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Moh Moh Ke Dhaage is the track from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The song had two versions; the male version was sung by Papon, and the female one was crooned by Monali Thakur.

5. Maye Ni Maye

Lyrics: Maye Ni Maye Munder Pe Teri Bol Raha Hai Kaaga

Song Name: Maye Ni Maye

Movie Name: Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Maye Ni Maye is one of the popular songs from Hum Aapke Hain Koun! The song featured Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, and others.

Crooned by Lata Mangeshkar, the song is still played in Indian weddings.

6. Yeh Dil Deewana

Lyrics: Yeh Dil Deewana, Deewana Hai Ye Dil

Song Name: Yeh Dil Deewana

Movie Name: Pardes

Advertisement

Yeh Dil Deewana featured in Subhash Ghai’s Pardes. The track starred Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhary, and Apoorva Agnihotri. It was sung by Sonu Nigam.

7. Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar

Lyrics: Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin

Song Name: Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar

Movie Name: Hum Dono

Starring Dev Anand and Sadhana, Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar is one of the most melodious songs from old times. The track was featured in the film, Hum Dono.

It was crooned by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle.

8. Zara Zara

Lyrics: Zara Zara Behekta Hai Mehekta Hai Aaj Toh Mera Tann Badan

Song Name: Zara Zara

Movie Name: Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein

Zara Zara, the track from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, is still enjoyed among the millennials. The song featured Dia Mirza romancing his co-star R Madhavan. The song was sung by Bombay Jayashri.

9. Aaj Se Teri

Lyrics: Aaj Se Teri Saari Duniya Meri Hogayi, Aaj Se Tera Ghar Mera Hogya

Song Name: Aaj Se Teri

Movie Name: Padman

Aaj Se Teri, featuring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte, is one of the most loved songs from today’s times. The romantic track is a part of the film, Padman.

Advertisement

The lyrics of the song goes like, “O tere kaandhe ka jo til hai, O tere seene mein jo dil hai, O teri bijli ka jo bill hai, aaj se mera ho gaya.” It was sung by Arijit Singh.

10. Tum Hi Ho

Lyrics: Tum Hi Ho, Kyunki Tum Hi Ho Meri Zindagi Bas Tum Hi Ho

Song Name: Tum Hi Ho

Movie Name: Aashiqui 2

Another famous Arijit Singh song is Tum Hi Ho, the track which was featured in Aashiqui 2. The romantic song starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor as lovers.

Arijit gave his breakthrough performance with the 2012 track.

So, what are you waiting for? Tune into these songs on your mobile phone or laptop and enjoy.

ALSO READ: 10 best 2000s Bollywood songs: Kajra Re and other tracks that are pure nostalgia