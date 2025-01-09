Hisaab Barabar OTT Release: When and where to watch R Madhavan and Kirti Kulhari’s thriller movie online
Hisaab Barabar, starring R Madhavan, is all set to premiere on OTT. Read on to know when and where you can watch the movie online.
R. Madhavan’s compelling social drama Hisaab Barabar, produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, had its premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 26, 2024. The film is now preparing for its OTT debut. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, Hisaab Barabar masterfully combines humor, satire, and deep emotions while tackling the widespread issue of financial fraud. It follows the journey of an ordinary man as he bravely battles to uncover a corporate bank's billion-dollar scam.
When and where to watch Hisaab Barabar?
Zee5 took to Twitter and shared the release date of the thriller. The caption read, "Jab ek aam aadmi uthta hai, toh system hil jata hai. Fraudsters beware! Ab @actormadhavan, karenge Hisaab Barabar! #HisaabBarabar premieres 24th January, only on #ZEE5. #HisaabBarabarOnZEE5."
Official Trailer and Plot of Hisaab Barabar
R Madhavan portrays Radhe Mohan Sharma, a diligent railway ticket checker who notices a slight, yet puzzling irregularity in his bank account. What initially seems like a small issue quickly escalates into a major investigation, revealing a vast financial scam orchestrated by a powerful banker, Micky Mehta (Neil Nitin Mukesh).
As Radhe confronts deep-rooted corruption, he also grapples with personal challenges, discovering that relationships, unlike financial accounts, cannot be repaired with mere calculations.
Adding further depth to this intense story is Kirti Kulhari, who plays a pivotal role as the film explores themes of justice, integrity, and the personal cost of standing up for what's right.
Cast and Crew of Hisaab Barabar
Hisaab Barabar also features Kriti Kulhari, Anil Pandey, Mahendra Rajpur, Faisal Rashid, Bondip Sharma, and Rashmi Desai. Produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with SP Cinecorp Productions, Hisaab Barabar is directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, and Shreyanshi Patel.
