Housefull 5: John Abraham reveals being approached for comic caper with Akshay Kumar; here’s why he didn’t do it

Housefull is one of the most popular comic franchises in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar is now set to return for the next installment with a stellar ensemble cast. John Abraham, who was in the second part, recently revealed that he was approached for Housefull 5. He shared that he didn’t do it because he thought there was something better waiting for him.

In a recent interview with Zoom, John Abraham mentioned that he was offered Housefull 5, but he chose not to do it. He said, “I felt there was a better space for me reserved somewhere else.” During the conversation, John also shared that he would love to do a situational or dark comedy with Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is slated to arrive in theaters on June 6, 2025. It is reportedly a m*rder mystery set on a cruise ship. The makers have promised “a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, hard work, and unforgettable memories.”

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, and Akashdeep Sabir are part of the cast.

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the theatrical trailer of Housefull 5 will be attached to the prints of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s action movie Sikandar.

Meanwhile, John Abraham recently starred in The Diplomat. The film is based on a true story. It was released in cinemas on March 14, 2025.

In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, John opened up about the possibility of reuniting with Akshay Kumar for a comedy movie. Regarding Garam Masala 2 or Desi Boyz 2, he stated, “Yes, we are very excited about making either or both of those films happen because they'll be fun. For me, working with Akshay is like going on a holiday. He’s a nice bloke. So we’ll have a good time.”

John added that he shared a close bond with Akshay, and they really enjoyed each other’s company.