Hrithik Roshan's US tour organizers react to claims of mismanagement; says actor 'fulfilled all his obligations across...'

In the midst of shooting for his upcoming projects, Hrithik Roshan flew to the USA to interact with his fans overseas. To make sure no one is left behind, the meet and greet was hosted across six cities. While visuals shared by the organizers from the event show happy fans going gaga over the actor, some attendees claimed that the events were mismanagement leading to them leaving the spot disappointed. Now, the organizers issued a statement calling the claims ‘baseless.’

A couple of days ago, Pinkvilla reported how Hrithik Roshan’s fans were left heartbroken on seeing the poor management at his events hosted across America. Some claimed that despite Rs 1.2 lakhs to watch the Fighter actor, they had an unpleasant experience. There were also a handful of people who confirmed that the event was hosted in the parking lot of a mall.

Now, the event organizers addressed the burning issue by releasing an official statement. Sharing their side of the story, they stated that these claims are baseless and done with a malicious intent under the disguise of anonymous accounts. They further opined that they have “real people testimony” all across social media to back their claims.

According to News 18, the statement further read, “Hrithik has fulfilled all his obligations across the 5 cities we have visited so far. In each location we have done anywhere between 150 to 200 pictures & meet and greets with Hrithik, who has been gracious to oblige all fans. The audience turnout and feedback has been exceptional, this is the first Rangotsav that witnessed a strength of close to 50K across ticket sales, vendors and sponsors.”

The War star also took to his Instagram handle to announce that he will be attending the event hosted in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, New Jersey, Chicago, and Bay Area. In the comments section of the post, several fans expressed their disappointment.

One user penned, “The coordination and execution of the Atlanta show were deeply disappointing. Many of your fans invested their time and money with the hope of meeting you and taking pictures, but the experience turned out to be disheartening. Unfortunately, what we witnessed was complete chaos.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in War 2.

