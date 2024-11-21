Imtiaz Ali cites Kareena Kapoor Khan's example to explain how women used to be 'treated with respect' in film industry; 'There were three lightmen…’

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most prominent filmmakers in Bollywood, and he has often been vocal about his views on cinema and its growth. Recently, the filmmaker shared his thoughts on creating a safe and respectful work culture for women on set that would allow them to focus on their art. In this context, he cited an example from his time working with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Jab We Met recounting how she felt safe around male crew during the shoot.

Imtiaz Ali sat down for a conversation at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and reflected on his upbringing, where strong and intelligent women surrounded him. Consequently, when he became a filmmaker, he began writing stories from his life experiences, which also focused on those women like his mother, neighbor, etc.

Ali explained that the power dynamic between his parents in his household influenced his views on gender equality and relationships. He said, "Gender didn't play a role in those dynamics. My mother is incredibly intelligent. We were always a little sad about how she could outsmart us every time. The women I grew up with—my sisters, friends, and teachers—were all very smart and inspiring."

Furthermore, he mentioned that he has always considered women to be "special." As he transitioned from small towns to cities and into the world of movies, he couldn't help but praise the dignified treatment of women in the Hindi film industry over the years.

Calling the Hindi film industry a safe place for women, he stated, "Believe me, the film industry in Bombay is remarkable in how it treats women. In a unit of 200 people, the level of respect and safety for women is profound."

To emphasize his views, he recounted an incident while filming Jab We Met with Kareena Kapoor. He recalled that during one of the scenes, the actress lay on top of a berth while three men from the crew were arranging lights around her for the shot. Concerned about her comfort, he asked if she was okay, but she didn't seem to understand his concern and lay there at ease. He mentioned, "There were three lightmen hovering around her, adjusting the lights, and she didn't feel the slightest discomfort. And this wasn't an isolated incident."

The Love Aaj Kal director highlighted how this incident showcases the deep respect for women in the Bombay film industry. Even in situations where things could potentially go wrong, they didn’t, and he appreciated that. However, he confessed to feeling heartbroken over recent cases of misconduct, scandals, and mistreatment of women in the film industry.

