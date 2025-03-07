Ananya Panday enjoys beach time with sister Rysa during Seychelles holiday; Navya Nanda reacts to her stunning PICS

Ananya Panday’s social media is proof that she loves traveling across the globe. She often shares candid moments from her solo and family trips, much to the delight of her fans. The actress recently offered a peek into her getaway to Seychelles. She enjoyed some beach time with her sister Rysa Panday. Navya Naveli Nanda gushed over the stunning pictures.

Today, March 7, 2025, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the first day of her vacation in Seychelles. One photo showed her standing on a bridge with a lot of greenery in the background. She looked stunning in a black top and leopard print pants. Holding a black clutch, she posed for the camera in style. The actress also posted a scenic view of the ocean.

In another happy snapshot, Ananya enjoyed the beach, wearing a cute multicolored dress. She shared a fun and relatable quote from a restaurant. It said, “Holiday Calories do not count.” She posted some aesthetic shots of a teapot, fruits, and more. In the last slide, the Call Me Bae star posed with her sister Rysa Panday.

In the caption, Ananya wrote, “Seychelles day 1 has already been a dream,” accompanied by a heart-eye emoji.

Have a look at Ananya Panday’s pictures from Seychelles holiday:

Ananya Panday’s BFF Navya Naveli Nanda reacted with a heart-eye emoji in the comments section of the post. The actress’ mother, Bhavana Pandey, also left some red hearts, nazar amulets, and starry-eyed emojis.

Netizens were in awe of Ananya's beauty. One person said, "Beautiful, have fun," while another wrote, "Thank you for blessing my feed." A user stated, "Rysuuuu is looking stunning," and another said, "I don't know what is beautiful u or place." Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has the courtroom drama movie Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh in her lineup. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in the lead roles. It is expected to be released in cinemas on April 18, 2025.