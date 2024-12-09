Irrfan Khan once dreamed of flying kite across Pakistan border, recalls The Song of Scorpions co-star Shashank Arora: ‘He asked me to…’

The late Irrfan Khan left an enduring cinematic legacy that continues to inspire and deeply resonate with audiences and his co-stars. Known for his philosophical outlook and unconventional approach to acting his life and work have become legendary. In a recent interview, Shashank Arora reminisced about their time together on the sets of The Song of Scorpions. He fondly recalled a unique moment when 'Irrfan suggested taking a bike ride to the border so they could fly kites, humorously adding that he wanted to see who shoots the kite.'

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Shashank Arora recalled a particularly poignant memory from their shoot near the India-Pakistan border. He described how cold the nights were and how Irrfan Khan, dressed in a kurta pyjama, managed to create a lasting impression despite being in visible pain.

Arora reflected on those moments with a mix of emotions, expressing pride in having had the opportunity to act alongside the legendary actor.

One unforgettable anecdote involved Irrfan suggesting they take a bike ride to the border to fly kites. When Shashank asked where to stop, Irrfan humorously replied that he wanted to fly a kite across the border to see who might shoot it down.

The Made In Heaven actor shared insights into his first meeting with Khan, describing it as a unique and memorable experience. He revealed that they met on set, where Irrfan immediately asked if he had memorized the script.

Shashank recounted how The Angrezi Medium actor requested him to recite his lines while he performed Shashank’s, turning their first rehearsal into a distinctive exchange of dialogues.

He also noted that Irrfan, who was battling health issues during the shoot, would often retreat into his headphones between takes to conserve energy, demonstrating remarkable resilience despite his struggles.

He also recalled another memorable incident that occurred in Pokhran, where two local boys approached them but struggled to recognize Irrfan. Despite Shashank mentioning his acclaimed films like Lunchbox and Paan Singh Tomar, the boys identified him from Jurassic World.

