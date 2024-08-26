Irrfan Khan's son Babil expresses 'grief' as he shares monochrome childhood PICS with his Abba; Fan says ‘He’s a part of you’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is among the popular star kids of Bollywood. He is often seen remembering his late father in heartwarming and emotional posts. Now, most recently, the Qala actor shared monochromatic childhood photos expressing ‘grief’ about the late actor.

Today, on Aug 26, a while back, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of his childhood pictures. The special post featured his delightful and candid moments captured with his father. In the first picture, we can see the late actor wrapping his arm around the star kid, followed by several happy clicks.

Keeping the caption of the post short yet hard-hitting, Babil wrote, "Grief."

Take a look

As one can anticipate, fans thronged the comment section reacting to the post with their heartwarming messages. A fan wrote, "He is a part of you. You are him and everything more. Turn grief to pride." another fan commented, "This does not pass" while a third fan consoled him by expressing, "Stay Strong" while another user pointed out, "The third smile, his smile is the same frr".

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

It was just a couple of days back, that the star-kid dropped an emotional video clip from his father and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Billu. The poignant scene from the 2009 film boasted of his father’s compelling performance in the film.

Drawing inspiration from the same, he wrote, "I remember this scene being shot, I was on set at the time but I was too small to understand the magic that was happening in creation. It is strange and yet beautiful how life takes away what is most precious to you just to show you the way back to your roots. अपनी जड़ों को भूल कर, वह सदियों पुराना पेड़ भी ज़िंदा नहीं बचता ।"

Take a look

Babil made his acting debut in 2022 with Anvita Dutt’s Qala which also starred Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in important roles. He was last seen in R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon's 2023 acclaimed web series The Railway Men.

Going further, he is said to have Shoojit Sircar’s The Umesh Chronicles in the pipeline, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

