Yuzvendra Chahal's rumored ladylove RJ Mahvash lauds cricketer for his 'Asambhav' feat in IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's increasing closeness after the divorce of the Indian cricketer made fans speculate there’s something romantic going on between them. While netizens are convinced about their love affair, the celebs haven’t released any statements confirming the same. Recently, Mahvash took to her social media handle and lauded Chahal for his ‘asambhav’ feat at the ongoing IPL 2025. Read on!

On April 15, 2025, RJ Mahvash shared an old selfie with Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, heaping praise on him for doing the impossible at the ongoing IPL 2025. In her post, she expressed, “What a talented man. Highest wicket-taker for a reason. Asambhav!”

RJ Mahvash heaps praise on Yuzvendra Chahal:

Apparently, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the man behind making his team, Punjab Kings, victorious against Kolkata Knight Riders. He achieved an excellent figure of 4/28 by taking the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh.

Coming back to Chahal and Mahvash, for the first time, they were spotted watching the Champions Trophy 2025 from the stands together. After he parted ways with choreographer Dhanashree Verma, the two celebs have been commenting on each other’s posts, raising many eyebrows.

Mahvash was also spotted cheering with the Indian cricketer and his IPL team, Punjab Kings, from the stands. A couple of weeks ago, she dropped multiple images from the stadium and broke the internet with a selfie with Yuzvendra. She captioned the post, “One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23.”

To this, he responded in the comments section by penning, “You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always.” On April 13, 2025, the radio jockey gave life advice to ignore fake friends, crush, and more. She took to her IG Stories and scribbled, “Someone in dms asked ‘give me an advice for life’. I don’t know life but here you go; execute it for all your rishtedars, fake friends, crush etc.”

Mahvash continued her post by penning, “Life is short to waste on emotionally unavailable people. Find friends who are as available as you are.” On the personal front, Chahal and Verma had been married for five years before they mutually parted ways last month.

