Did Yuzvendra Chahal delete selfie with bouquet of red roses sent by RJ Mahvash after receiving backlash? Netizens think so

After Yuzvendra Chahal recently scripted history at the ongoing IPL 2025, RJ Mahvash dropped an admiration post for him. Fans claim that she also sent him a bouquet of red roses, and the cricketer posted a picture with them on his social media handle. But soon, he took it down after facing trolling. Read on!

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s closeness after the Indian cricketer’s divorce from ex-wife Dhanashree Verma became a topic of discussion online. Their presence at the stadium during the Champions Trophy 2025 and their banter online raised many eyebrows.

Now, fans speculate that the radio jockey sent the Indian cricketer a bouquet of red roses after his amazing feat during the latest IPL 2025 match. According to them, Yuzi posted a selfie with the flowers but soon deleted the image after facing backlash online. The photo was posted on Reddit. However, Pinkvilla doesn’t confirm the authenticity of such claims.

A couple of days ago, Mahvash took to her Instagram Stories and reposted her picture with Chahal. In the captions, the social media personality lauded the Indian spinner for doing the impossible at the ongoing IPL 2025 for his team, the Punjab Kings. In her note, she wrote, “What a talented man. Highest wicket-taker for a reason. Asambhav!”

While rumors suggest that there is something romantic between the celebs, Mahvash earlier denied the claims, saying that they’re just friends and she is single. Earlier this month, she even shared her two cents on ignoring fake friends, among others. Through her Instagram handle, the actor-producer shared, “Someone in dms asked ‘give me an advice for life’. I don’t know life but here you go; execute it for all your rishtedars, fake friends, crush etc.”

She further penned, “Want to make your life less painful? Then simply make yourself unavailable for people who are unavailable for you. They don’t pick your call, don’t text them asking why,” she exclaimed. The RJ further noted, “They don’t pick your calls, don’t text them asking why. They don’t reply on time, don’t enter that inbox again.”

