Jaat: Sunny Deol starrer gets certified by CBFC just ahead of its release; details inside

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jaat. It is all set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Now, ahead of its release, there's great news for fans. The film has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Jaat, took to Instagram today (April 9) and dropped the poster of Jaat featuring Sunny Deol in a powerful avatar. Sharing the poster, they also revealed the certification in the caption and wrote, “U/A for #JAAT. Enjoy the MASS FEAST with an action-packed cinema.”

They also added, “#JAAT GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th. #BaisakhiWithJaat.” The post has further amped up the anticipation among fans, as they gear up to witness Sunny Deol return to the big screen in full-on action mode this Baisakhi.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans flooded the comment section with excitement and admiration for Sunny Deol. A user wrote in the comment section, “Iconic Star Sunny deol...Aapne purane style main... Tahalka machane aa rahe hai.” While another wrote, “Pajii is back all-time blockbuster movie.” A fan also commented, “Mass.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol teams up for the very first time with renowned South filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for his upcoming film Jaat. This high-voltage entertainer is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and promises a powerful cinematic experience.

The film boasts a dynamic ensemble, including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and Saiyami Kher. Adding to the excitement, Jaat also features Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda sharing the screen for the first time, with the latter stepping into the role of an antagonist, Ranatunga.

On the work front, Sunny Deol has an interesting lineup ahead. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s much-awaited period action drama Lahore 1947, which is being produced by Aamir Khan and also stars Preity Zinta in a pivotal role.

Apart from this, the senior actor is all set to return to the battlefield in Border 2, the sequel to his iconic 1997 war film Border. This time, he’ll be joined by Varun Dhawan.

