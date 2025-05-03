Jackie Shroff consoles emotional Anil Kapoor, gently escorts his Ram Lakhan co-star to car after mother Nirmal Kapoor’s final rites

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

Anil Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor, breathed her last on May 2, 2025. She passed away due to age-related health issues at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at the age of 90, as per reports. The entire Kapoor family and close friends came to bid a final goodbye to the late soul. After her last rites, Anil Kapoor’s Ram Lakhan co-star Jackie Shroff was seen consoling him and gently escorting him to his car.

In the video, Anil Kapoor is visibly heartbroken and emotional as he makes his way to his car after performing the last rites of his mother. His longtime friend and Ram Lakhan co-star, Jackie Shroff, is also seen by his side, gently consoling him during the tough time and offering support. The latter walks with Kapoor and personally escorts him to his car before stepping away.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor were also present at the final rites of their grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor. The sisters looked heartbroken as they bid her a tearful goodbye, with moments captured of them wiping away their tears. Janhvi’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was also seen at the funeral, offering support and standing by her and Khushi despite being injured.

Other members of the Kapoor family, including Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and more, were also spotted arriving to pay their final respects at the funeral.

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Arbaaz Khan, Fardeen Khan, and several other prominent figures from the film industry also arrived to offer their condolences.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an official statement announcing the peaceful passing of his mother, Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, on May 2, 2025, surrounded by family. The statement further read, “Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts-forever cherished, forever missed.”

May her soul rest in peace, and may the Kapoor family find strength in this difficult time.

