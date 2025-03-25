Sonu Sood reveals wife Sonali 'had miraculous escape’ after suffering major injuries in road accident; shares HEALTH UPDATE

Popular actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood, met with a major accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway. The news left all his fans shocked and concerned. However, reacting to the matter, Sood assured everyone that his wife is doing fine now and had a "miraculous" escape.

According to an initial report by Hindustan Times, an insider revealed that the accident occurred late Monday night (March 24, 2025). At the time of the accident, Sonali Sood was accompanied by her sister and nephew, who was driving and also suffered major injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Nagpur.

The report further shared that as soon as Sonu Sood learned about the accident, he immediately rushed to the hospital to be with his family. He has been in Nagpur since last night.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed the news to the publication, stating, "Yes, Sonali has met with an accident. Sonu is currently unavailable."

Meanwhile, the medical staff at the hospital shared that Sonali and her nephew are under observation and will receive full care for the next 48–72 hours. Sonali's sister, on the other hand, escaped the accident with minor injuries.

Moments after the news surfaced, the Fateh actor spoke to India Today and shared a health update regarding his wife. He stated, "She’s doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram."

For the unversed, Sonu and Sonali Sood have been married since 1996. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, she is a renowned film producer by profession. The couple is proud parents of two sons, Ayaan and Ishaant.

Advertisement

Despite being one of the most celebrated names in the industry, the Happy New Year actor likes to keep his personal life away from the public spotlight. Apart from his acting career, Sood's philanthropic activities, especially during the pandemic, made him a real-life hero in the eyes of fans.