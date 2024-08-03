Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh co-star Adil Hussain admits not having guts to talk about Sridevi with her: ‘Can’t imagine the pain…’

Janhvi Kapoor and Adil Hussain recently shared the screen in Ulajh, a movie that has received rave reviews from both fans and critics. Hussain, who had previously worked with Janhvi's late mother, Sridevi, has now shared his experience of being on set with Janhvi and reminiscing about her mother.

In an interview with News18 in Showsha, Adil shared fond memories of working with the late Sridevi and spoke of how effortlessly Janhvi imagined him as her father, drawing on the reel connection he had with her late mother.

On being asked if they spoke about the late actress, Adil said, “It’s hard for me to bring her up. My heart aches; I can’t even digest or understand that she’s not there. I can’t even imagine the pain Janhvi probably still feels."

Adil Hussain mentioned that his mother had recently passed away at the age of 95, and because of this, he didn’t feel comfortable bringing up the topic of losing a young mother. Instead, he and Janhvi spoke about their previous encounter on the set of English Vinglish.

When asked if star kids have an easier time in the world of showbiz, Adil Hussain explained that while there may be some initial advantages due to their familiarity with the industry, it also comes with a significant burden. He mentioned that although it might be somewhat easier for them at the beginning compared to those who come from the fringes, they still have to prove themselves.

Adil emphasized that talent and authenticity cannot be faked, as the camera captures every detail, revealing a person’s vulnerability, fear, and capability. He noted that if someone like Janhvi Kapoor is successful and loved by people, it is because she possesses the qualities to be appreciated.

Adil, who portrays Janhvi’s father in the film, spoke highly of her, expressing that it was a pleasure and a joy to work with her. He described their on-screen relationship as warm, cordial, and affectionate, saying that he didn’t have to pretend to be her father—it felt natural. Adil added that the experience was beautiful and thanked the director, Sudhanshu Saria, for allowing him to play the role.

