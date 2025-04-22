Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins: Here’s what happened to Jaideep Ahlawat after his dance number Jaadu went viral; ‘I had close to…’

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently gearing up for the release of Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. Fans saw him in a different avatar as he showcased his dance moves in the film’s song Jaadu. It has gone viral on the internet. Jaideep has now revealed what happened after that. He shared that he received around 1000 messages on Instagram.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Jaideep Ahlawat recalled the day the song Jaadu from Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins went viral. He shared that some malfunction happened in the display of his phone on the same day. The actor mentioned that his dance had spread everywhere by the time he got back the phone.

Jaideep said, “By the time the phone returned from the service center, the clips had blown up. I had close to 1,000 messages on Instagram.” Sharing his reaction to the audience’s response, he revealed that he felt great about the validation.

In the music video of the peppy song, Jaideep Ahlawat was introduced as the ‘King of Crime.’ Saif Ali Khan was called ‘The Mastermind,’ Nikita Dutta the ‘Dreamer at Heart,’ and Kunal Kapoor ‘The Relentless Cop.’ Saif and Nikita also flaunted their chemistry in the track. They set the stage on fire with their stylish moves.

Jaadu has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya. The music is composed by OAFF and Savera, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins marks the OTT debut of producer Siddharth Anand. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The trailer of the movie showed action-packed sequences and some thrilling chases.

The synopsis of the film mentioned, “A jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.”

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins will be available to watch on Netflix from April 25, 2025.

