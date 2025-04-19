Jewel Thief: Nikita Dutta says Jaideep Ahlawat is completely different off-screen, reveals he gave her acting tips

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is making headlines even before its release for all the right reasons. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and more, the film is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025. Jaideep is always seen in serious roles, from Paatal Lok and Gangs of Wasseypur to Raazi. Now, his co-star Nikita has opened up on his off-screen personality and reveals it is the opposite of this. She also admitted receiving some acting lessons from him on sets.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Nikita Dutta was asked if Jaideep’s off-screen personality is just as serious as his on-screen roles. She shared, “He is not serious like that as a personality off-camera. He is actually a lot of fun.”

She further opened up on getting some acting tips from him during difficult scenes and how it helped her. She shared that there was a scene in the film where she is holding a cigarette and being a non-smoker, she was facing a challenge in that scene. She was getting cautious of how to hold it, where to smoke, how it’s looking on camera and more.

She shared that Jaideep Ahlawat ‘casually’ walked in and gave her suggestions, which was quite easy to follow and it surprised her.

Well, Nikita Dutta also revealed that even earlier he had provided his valuable insights on a few things and scenes. She shared how he quietly comes and gives the suggestions politely and casually.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins stars Jaideep in the role of Aulak, a powerful tycoon obsessed with acquiring Africa’s most precious diamond, Red Sun. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of a mysterious thief, hired by Aulak, to help him steal the diamond. Kunal Kapoor will be seen in the role of a cop and Nikita as the wife of the antagonist.

It is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Fighter director Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their Marflix production. Written by Sumit Aroraa, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins will premiere on Netflix on April 25.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Are you excited for Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins? Cast your vote below and let us know! Yes No

ALSO READ: Jewel Thief: Jaideep Ahlawat shares 1st reaction on being offered to dance in Jaadu; also drops another BIG surprise