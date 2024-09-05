Did Salman Khan and his bodyguards push Vicky Kaushal at award function in viral video? Shera spills beans: ‘Humare sath dusra ladka aaya tha…’

Last year in 2023, a video of Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal from an award function had gone viral on the internet. Several internet users speculated that the Sikandar actor and his bodyguards pushed Kaushal. Meanwhile, Salman’s bodyguard Shera claimed that it was not like that but made up on social media.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera was recently in conversation with Zoom. In a candid interaction, he talked about his bond with the star and his experience of working with him. When asked about the viral video from an award show claiming that the Sikandar actor and his bodyguards snubbed Vicky Kaushal, Shera stated they didn’t push him. He clarified that he wasn’t involved even.

He said, "Humare saath dusra ladka aaya tha lekin uska aisa kuchh tha nahi. Actually interaction bhi udhar hua Vicky ka aur Bhai ka. Waisa kuchh nahi tha. Khali ye tha ki banaya gaya tha there was nothing like this. (There was another bodyguard, but he didn't push Vicky either. In fact, Vicky and Salman Bhai even interacted at the event. It was not what it seemed to be; it was fabricated). He is a good friend of Salman bhai," claimed Shera.

In the same interview, Shera recalled his first meeting with Khan during a show. He shared that Salman's brother, actor-producer Sohail Khan, approached him to work with the superstar. Shera, who used to wear a turban back then, revealed that Sohail wanted security for his brother as there was an issue at a stage show.

Advertisement

Sohail asked Shera to be with the Sikandar actor as a security in-charge and the latter agreed. Shera initially worked with Salman during shows; later, the duo bonded quite well. He mentioned that their bond is so strong as he is a "Sardar" and the actor is a "Pathaan". He revealed telling Salman that as long as he is there he will continue to serve him.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy working on AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar. The hard-core actioner also stars Rashmika Mandaana, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in the important roles. Additionally, the film will reunite the superstar with Kick producer and his close friend Sajid Nadiadwala after 10 years. The highly-awaited Sikandar is slated for its release next year in 2025.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta opens up about her IVF journey before welcoming Gia and Jai through surrogacy: ‘Sometimes I just wanted to...’