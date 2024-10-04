Jigra: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer recovers budget as it fetches Rs 90 crore from sale of digital and satellite rights; Report

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Jigra. She will be sharing the screen with The Archies actor Vedang Raina for the first time in this action thriller. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release, it has been learned that Jigra has already recovered its budget. The movie has reportedly fetched Rs 90 crore from the sale of digital and satellite rights.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Jigra is already a profitable film for the producers. As per the portal, the budget of the movie is Rs 80 crore, with an additional Rs 10 crore assigned for print and publicity.

The entire budget has reportedly been recovered by Dharma Productions with the sale of the film’s digital and satellite rights. “Every penny of money that the film earns from music rights and theatrical will be a profit for Dharma,” said the portal’s source, who lauded Karan Johar’s business mind.

The source also revealed that these premium prices are a result of Alia Bhatt and director Vasan Bala’s collaboration. Alia’s 2022 dark comedy Darlings and Vasan’s film Monica, O My Darling performed well on Netflix.

The source said, “When Netflix suggested this combo and Karan made it a reality, the platform agreed to pay a premium price of Rs. 70 crores for Jigra.” Another Rs 20 crore has apparently been fetched from satellite.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina have been busy with the promotions of the film. They play the role of siblings in the prison break story. The songs Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka, Chal Kudiye, and Tenu Sang Rakhna have been released from the soundtrack.

According to the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Jigra has received a U/A rating. The runtime of the film has been revealed as 155 minutes, which means 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

