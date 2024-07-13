Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena heads back home after impressing fans with desi avatar at couple's big day

American professional wrestler John Cena attended the star-studded wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12. He was one of the international guests who graced the big event along with stars like Kim Kardashian, Rema, and Luis Fonsi.

John Cena surprised fans with his desi avatar at Anant and Radhika's wedding. After making his appearance at the wedding, the WWE wrestler headed back home.

John Cena goes back after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

John Cena was spotted outside the Kalina airport in the city past midnight. The actor-wrapper waved at the paparazzi before leaving the country.

He wore a purple and black traditional outfit. The kurta had detailed embellishments on it.

Check out his pictures below:

John Cena meets the Ambani family during his welcome

John Cena received a warm welcome from Mukesh Ambani and his family as the wrestler arrived to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony. The groom's father also thanked him for gracing the event. Isha was flashing a smile while welcoming the star.

For the carpet look, John opted for a traditional outfit. He looked dapper in Manish Malhotra's ice-clue bandhgala with white trousers. The Suicide Squad actor also did his iconic 'You Can't See Me' pose while getting clicked for pictures.

John also opted for a golden safa (turban) on his head as a part of the ritual as he embraced the Indian culture.

All you need to know about John Cena

John Cena is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has been recognized as the 16-time world champion by the WWE. As an actor, John has worked in movies like The Marine, The Suicide Squad, 12 Rounds, Legendary, Fred: The Movie, Fast X, and Hidden Strike to name a few.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon, Viren Merchant. Both Anant and Radhika are 29 years old. They will now have blessings and reception ceremonies.

Happy married life to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant!

