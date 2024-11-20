Shah Rukh Khan says he will feel very guilty if he 'died early' and opens up about feeling 'determined' for his children: 'All three of them are very beautiful'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Shah Rukh Khan, who lost his parents at a young age, recently shared his feelings of guilt about the thought of dying early. He expressed his determination to provide a happy, healthy life for his children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, calling them ‘very beautiful’ and showcasing his deep love as a father.

At the Global Freight Summit in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt perspective, reflecting on how his parents’ early passing shaped his drive for success. He revealed his motivation stemmed from a desire to reassure them, imagining himself saying, "I am doing good! Don't feel guilty you died early."

This thought not only guided his journey but also deepened his commitment to his own children. Now, he focuses on ensuring their happiness, health, and fulfillment, expressing immense pride in their beauty, kindness, and dedication.

“I will feel very guilty if I died early. Our parents must be missing us. Now I am determined for my children in a good way. That their lives should be healthy, they should be happy. All three of them are very beautiful, very loving and hard working,” the Jawan actor shared.

King Khan further shared his journey of coping with the early loss of his parents, Mir Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima Khan. Losing his father at 14 and his mother a decade later, he spoke about navigating life with just his sister by his side, emphasizing the deep bond they shared as they faced the world alone.

Despite their passing, SRK finds solace in the belief that his parents are still with him in spirit. The Jawan actor shared that he feels their presence, envisioning them as stars in the sky, and holds on to the hope of reuniting with them someday.

This belief in his parents watching over him inspired Shah Rukh Khan to push himself harder. Concerned they might worry about his struggles, he channeled his grief into determination, striving for success to assure them he could stand on his own. For the 59-year-old actor, their imagined pride became a driving force in his journey.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Up next, he will star in Sujoy Ghosh's King, featuring his daughter Suhana Khan.

Meanwhile, his son Aryan Khan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut as a director with the series Stardom, which will premiere on Netflix.

