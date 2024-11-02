The Academy highlights Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘best entry scene’ on his birthday, making Karan Johar ‘smile wide’; can you guess?

As Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan turns 59, celebrations go beyond his fanbase. In a special tribute, The Academy shared a memorable clip from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, showcasing his unforgettable entry scene and sparking a debate on whether it’s his most iconic. Reacting to this, Karan Johar expressed his delight, saying the recognition brought him a ‘wide smile’.

The Academy's official Instagram celebrated Shah Rukh Khan's birthday with a nostalgic throwback to his iconic entry scene in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Set during Diwali at the Raichand mansion, the scene unfolds as Rahul Raichand, played by Khan, arrives in a black helicopter.

His mother, Nandini (Jaya Bachchan) instinctively senses his presence just as she’s preparing to welcome her husband, Yash Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan), with an aarti thali. She hesitates, her intuition guiding her as she turns to see Rahul approaching. Dressed in black, SRK's character shares a warm exchange with his mother, asking how she always knows when he's near.

Nandini, overcome with emotion, blesses him with a tilak and a loving touch. Captioned with "A mother's intuition is always right," The Academy sparked fan debate by asking, “Is this SRK’s best entry scene?”

Karan Johar, the mastermind behind Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, shared The Academy's nostalgic post on his Instagram Stories. Reflecting his joy, he wrote, "This post made me smile wide."

Fans quickly filled the comments section with excitement over The Academy's tribute to SRK. One fan wrote, “One of his best entries… SRK is the king of romance thanks to dreamy scenes like these!”

Another joked, “Helicopter sound be like: what??” with laughing emojis. A third marveled, “Unbelievable! This has even reached the Academy!” while another commented, “Everything was normal until I saw who posted it.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham boasts an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Johnny Lever, Farida Jalal, and Sushma Seth, with special appearances by Rani Mukerji and Jugal Hansraj.

On the work front, Karan Johar, meanwhile, is focused on producing multiple projects, with Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 3 currently a top favorite. He’s also working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Dhadak 2.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, his next major release is King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, where he plays a don mentoring his daughter, Suhana Khan, in her big-screen debut. Besides this, SRK will have a cameo in Stardom, the web series marking his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.

