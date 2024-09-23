Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor arrive at Malaika, Amrita Arora’s dad Anil Mehta’s prayer meet in Gurudwara; Arhaan Khan and others join; WATCH

Trigger warning: This article mentions death.

It’s been 13 days since Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and their mother Joyce Arora lost their father and husband Anil Kuldip Mehta. The 62-year-old was in his Bandra house along with his wife when a tragic incident happened and he passed away, reportedly due to multiple injuries. Today, September 23, the family organized a prayer meeting for the departed soul at a Gurudwara in Mumbai. Celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan Khan, and others attended the event.

Glimpses from the prayer meet of late Anil Mehta show several Bollywood celebs arriving to pay their respect to the deceased and be by the side of the Arora family during these tough times. In a clip, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen entering the Gurudwara premises to pay her respect to the departed soul. She was followed by her cousin and Malaika Arora’s ex-boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor.

In another clip, Bebo can be seen exiting the religious place after meeting with the grieving family. She was seen wearing a simple, all-white kurta pajama set. Arjun also arrived wearing a white t-shirt with black pants and tied a purple handkerchief to cover his head inside the Gurudwara.

Soon after, Malaika Arora also came down, greeted the guests with folded hands, and quickly left the spot with her security and other team members.

On September 11, Anil Mehta breathed his last at their Bandra residence. After the sudden demise of her step-father, actress-model Malaika took to social media to penned a heartbreaking note.

With a monochrome image of her dad, she wrote, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy."

Apart from Amrita Arora and Joyce Arora, others who were spotted at the religious event were Malla and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan, Sussanne Khan and other B-town friends and family members.

