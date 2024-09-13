Anil Mehta's Demise: Malaika Arora and Amrita leave mom's house; Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan also make an exit

It was a tough day for Malaika Arora and her family as they were coping with the loss of Anil Mehta who died on September 11, 2024. The actress was visibly heartbroken after her dad's demise as she bid farewell to him on Thursday. Many celebrities paid their last respects to her late father including her former husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, superstar Salman Khan and their family members. Malaika's son, Arhaan Khan and ex-beau Arjun Kapoor stood by her during the difficult time. Post midnight, Malaika Arora and Amrita left their mom's house. Arjun and Arhaan also exited the building.

In an Instagram video shared by a paparazzo, Malaika Arora can be seen exiting the Ayesha Manor building in Bandra. The clip captures the actress being encircled by a crowd of fans who are flashing their mobile phone lights at her.

She then gets into her car and shuts the door. The video also shows Malaika's sister, actress Amrita Arora leaving the premises of the building.

Arjun Kapoor, who is one of Malaika Arora's close ones, has been showing constant support to her as she lost her dad. Arjun was among the celebrities who reached Malaika's mom's house after her father's sudden demise. Arjun left the building at night. In a video, the Ishqzaade actor can be seen stepping out of the apartment.

Malaika's former husband, Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma also offered her condolences. Arpita was seen leaving Malaika's mom's house later at night. She was accompanied by Malaika's son, Arhaan Khan and his cousins, Nirvaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri.

In a video on Instagram, Arpita sat in her car after leaving the building. Arhaan was spotted standing with Nirvaan and Ayaan. The trio came out together and Arhaan shared a warm hug with both of them before leaving the area.

Earlier, Salman Khan offered his heartfelt condolences as he visited Malaika Arora's mom's residence on Thursday evening. Salman was accompanied by heavy security as he entered the area. The superstar left the building after a few hours.

The cremation service of Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta was held on September 12 at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai.

