Gauri Khan visits grieving Malaika Arora post her dad Anil Mehta's demise; Arjun, Karisma Kapoor and Arhaan spotted at Bandra residence: WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Malaika Arora, her younger sister Amrita Arora their mom Joyce, and other family members are currently grieving the loss of their father, Anil Mehta. The 62-year-old passed away on September 11 at their Bandra residence. But the Arora family has been getting immense support from their loved ones in B-town. A while ago, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor along with Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan Khan, and others were spotted at Malaika’s mom’s residence.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, was spotted stepping out of her car at Malaika Arora’s mom’s house in Bandra. The entrepreneur arrived to console the grieving Arora family wearing a blue shirt with a beige skirt, a pair of sliders, black eyewear, and a cross-body bag.

Take a look:

Malaika’s ex-boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, has been by her side ever since the news of Anil Mehta’s demise made headlines. A while ago, the Gunday actor was seen making his way into the actress’s family home in a black sweatshirt with a matching lower and slippers.

Take a look:

Next up was Malla’s bestie from B-town, actress Karisma Kapoor, who has stood by her girlfriend since day one. The Murder Mubarak star donned a white T-shirt, black pants, and matching shoes to meet the family.

Take a look:

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son, Arhaan Khan, has been visiting his mother ever since his grandfather passed away. Yet again, he was spotted coming to meet his maternal family. Kunal Rawal and Seema Khan Sajdeh were also among the many celebs who reached Joyce’s Mumbai home.

Advertisement

Take a look:

For the uninformed, Malaika and Amrita bid their father a heartbreaking farewell on Thursday. The cremation service was held on September 12 at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai. several B-town celebrities like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Helen, Salim and Salma Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya and Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza, Arpita Khan Sharma, Farah Khan, Rohit Dhawan, and many others arrived to be by the family during the prayer meet of the deceased. The postmortem report suggested that Mehta died of multiple injuries.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora arrive at their mother’s residence after father Anil Arora’s demise