Kareena Kapoor Khan drops new PICS ft Saif Ali Khan from Europe vacay as they wrap 'summer 2024'; 'See you soon My Mumbaiiii'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan often pack their bags and leave for vacations. The couple is a real adventure lover. They recently had quality time in Europe, spending the summer there with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. But now it's time to return, as Bebo dropped a post before leaving for Mumbai.

On August 4, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures from her long Europe vacation. In the first image, we can see Saif Ali Khan lying with a hat on his face, and the second picture gives a glimpse of gorgeous Kareena.

Sharing the pictures, Bebo captioned it, "Chalo ji time to work…And that’s a wrap to summer 2024 (rainbow) See you soon My Mumbaiiii"

On June 17, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures featuring Saif Ali Khan from her UK vacation. The post featured the couple eating pizza together to clicking a picture hand-in-hand. They never fail to serve major couple goals.

The first picture captures their beautiful selfie, while in the second snap, we get a glimpse of a pizza, and in the third clip, the couple can be seen strolling through the streets hand-in-hand. The fourth picture was romantic as Saif held Kareena's hand while they wore some wristbands. Apart from these, Bebo also shared a photo of herself in her Instagram Stories; the photographer was her beloved husband.

Sharing the pictures, she penned, "#CoupleWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether (red heart, hand-heart, and a rainbow)."

On the professional front, Bebo was last seen in the heist comedy Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Up next, Kareena has projects like Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders and Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe movie, Singham Again.

The cast of the action film (Singham Again) features Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The movie, which was supposed to be released on August 15, will now hit theaters in Diwali 2024. On the other hand, The Buckingham Murders will be released on September 13, 2024.

