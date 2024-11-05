Anushka Sharma can’t stop laughing as birthday boy Virat Kohli does THIS in a goofy UNSEEN video with Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi

Anushka Sharma’s husband and beloved Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is celebrating his 36th birthday today, i.e. November 5. On this special occasion, the internet is already buzzing with special heartwarming wishes for the cricketer, Angad Bedi also dropped a special birthday wish for the ‘King’ with a goofy video featuring his actress wife too.

Today, on November 5, Angad Bedi shared a throwback video clip on his Instagram handle featuring his wife and actress Neha Dhupia, birthday boy Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. In a short clip, we can initially see Kohli standing with Angad while he poses with him. Upon realizing this, the Indian cricketer switched to his wife’s side, leaving everyone in a peal of laughter.

The video continued with a sweet photograph of both the couples. "Happy birthday to the king.. @virat.kohli We keep marching soldier #viratkohli," the post was captioned. The video was accompanied by Karan Aujla’s song, Winning Speech in the background.

Take a look

Several fans reacted to the cutesy video as they dropped heartfelt birthday wishes followed by multiple red-heart emojis. In addition to this, a user wrote, "Anushka bhabhi seem to have perfected the iconic kohli laugh" while another fan wrote, "my 2 fav jodiyan" while a third fan wrote, "Wowww"

Meanwhile, marking the special occasion, Anushka Sharma shared an adorable photo of Kohli doing his daddy duties. The actress for the first time posted a photograph of their son, Akaay with the cricketer and it also had Vamika in it. She covered the kids’ faces with heart emojis and captioned the post with a heart and evil eye emoji.

Take a look

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Vamika, in 2021, and Akaay was born in February earlier this year.

On the work front, Anushka has been on a sabbatical, currently focusing on her kids. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In addition to this, she also has Chakda 'Xpress, a biographical-drama film based on Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the pipeline for a long time now. The makers are yet to announce its release.

