Katrina Kaif looks simply gorgeous as she flashes sweet smile in UNSEEN photo from Maha Kumbh 2025 visit; see here

Katrina Kaif took a divine trip to the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj last month, accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. The actress took a holy dip, and several pictures and videos from her visit went viral on the internet. Most recently, an unseen photo of the actress has surfaced online.

A fan page of Katrina Kaif has posted a photo that is now making waves on the internet. In the picture, the actress is seen posing with a man. Kat looks gorgeous in an orange traditional suit, paired with a printed dupatta wrapped around her arms.

The Welcome actress looked beautiful in a no-makeup look, while she kept her hair open. Adding a touch of divinity, the teeka on her forehead accentuated her overall Indian look.

Viral picture of Katrina Kaif from Maha Kumbh

Soon after the picture went viral on the internet, fans flooded the comments section with multiple red-heart emojis, while one fan gushed over the actress' "nice look."

Earlier, during her visit to the Maha Kumbh, the actress immersed herself in the spiritual ambiance, accompanied by her mother-in-law.

While speaking with ANI, Katrina said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, the beauty, and the significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."

In other news, a video of Katrina taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam had surfaced. However, in the viral video, a group of men was seen filming Katrina and joking about her as she took the dip and prayed in the river. This didn’t sit well with Raveena Tandon , who slammed the boys, calling their behavior "disgusting."

"These kinds of people spoil a moment that is supposed to be peaceful and meaningful," she wrote in reaction to the video.