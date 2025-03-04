Shah Rukh Khan’s reunion with Ashutosh Gowariker at his son Konark’s wedding makes us manifest another hit like Swades: WATCH

Veteran filmmaker Ashutosh Gowriker’s son, Konark Gowariker, got married to Niyati Kanakia just a couple of days back on March 2, 2025. The special event witnessed the attendance of several Bollywood celebrities. Most recently, more pictures and videos have surfaced that showed Shah Rukh Khan in attendance and blessing the newlyweds.

A series of pictures and videos from inside the wedding celebration of Ashutosh Gowriker’s son, Konark Gowariker, have surfaced. In one of the viral videos, we can see Shah Rukh Khan surrounded by his friends, making a dashing entry toward the newlyweds. He also shared a warm hug and smiles with the filmmaker as he arrived for the special occasion. In another picture making waves on the internet, King Khan was also seen delightfully posing with the newlyweds.

For the wedding celebration, SRK looked extremely handsome in a black tuxedo with a matching tie, paired with a white shirt beneath. He completed his dashing look by sporting stylish black-eye shades.

Viral pictures and video of Shah Rukh Khan from wedding

Shah Rukh Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker collaborated on the 2004 release, Swades. In addition to this, they have shared screen space together in films like Chamatkar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and the popular TV show Circus.

Advertisement

Notably, SRK managed to escape the paparazzi attention as he arrived for Ashutosh Gowriker’s son, Konark Gowariker's, wedding on March 2, 2025. On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Gayatri Oberoi, Kiran Rao, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey, to name a few, made a splash of an entry for the special celebration.

For the uninformed, Ashutosh's son Konark is currently working as an assistant with his father and is yet to step into the industry. Niyati, on the other hand, is the daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, a real estate magnate and the owner of Kanakia Builders.

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, which also features his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in the key roles. The action entertainer is written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair, and Sagar Pandya. The makers have got Abbas Tyrewala on board as the dialogue writer.