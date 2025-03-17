‘Dada’ Sourav Ganguly turns actor for Khakee: The Bengal Chapter but things take unexpected turn; we bet you didn’t see this coming

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter impressed audiences and earned widespread praise. Following its massive success, the creators are now set to launch the second season, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. To build excitement, a brand-new promotional video has been unveiled, and it’s simply unmissable! In a surprising twist, cricket legend Dada Sourav Ganguly tries his hand at acting for the series but things take a hilariously unexpected turn. Trust us, you won’t see this coming!

The fun video opens with the makers brainstorming about casting for Khakee: The Bengal Chapter when, out of nowhere, Sourav Ganguly walks in because, well, it's about Bengal! Confidently, he announces his desire to act in the series. He’s then asked to audition for a no-nonsense police officer’s role and to everyone’s surprise, he nails the test and gets selected.

However, things take a hilarious turn when he’s told to perform all the action scenes within just 8 seconds. A reference clip is played, leaving him visibly stunned. Realizing the challenge is beyond him, he humorously gives up and requests a different role. Ultimately, he takes up the task of promoting the series instead, in true ‘Dada’ style!

The video is an absolute treat, packed with humor and charm. Netflix India shared it with the caption, “The Bengal Tiger meets the Bengal Chapter. Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter out 20 March, only on Netflix.”

Fans were thrilled after watching the clip, flooding the comments with excitement and witty reactions. One user praised the creativity, saying, “Scriptwriter needs a raise!!!” Another hilariously noted, “We got Dada roasting Greg Chappell before GTA 6.” Nostalgia hit hard for a fan who commented, “This was incredible… Dada is nostalgia.”

Some couldn’t get enough of Ganguly’s unexpected role, with one remarking, “My man just redefined marketing—Dada in uniform, Netflix in top form!” Another fan envisioned a bigger role for him, saying, “Superb! Only he can play his role in his biography.” A user also appreciated the humor, stating, “The employee who had the Greg Chappell idea—give him a raise!” And finally, one comment summed up the surprise factor perfectly: “Watching Dada as a cop was not on my 2025 Bingo!”

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly’s journey is also making its way to the big screen, with Rajkummar Rao stepping into the role of the cricket icon. Earlier, while addressing the media in Bardhaman, West Bengal, the former BCCI president affirmed Rao’s casting but acknowledged that the film's release has been pushed back due to scheduling issues.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter saga throws viewers into a turbulent world where crime, politics, and law enforcement collide, packed with adrenaline-pumping action and unpredictable turns.

Brought to life by Friday Storytellers, the series is the vision of Neeraj Pandey and directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. Transporting audiences to the early 2000s, it follows IPS officer Arjun Maitra as he takes on ruthless criminals and influential politicians who once operated without fear.