Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Trailer OUT: 3 highlights that will amp up your excitement for Neeraj Pandey’s crime thriller

Neeraj Pandey, who has entertained the audience with many engaging stories, is returning with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. The crime thriller series stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Chitrangda Singh, and more. Today, March 5, 2025, the official trailer of the show was released by the makers, and it offers a peek into the storyline.

Here are 3 highlights that will amp up your excitement.

1. Plot

The 2-minute, 36-second trailer of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter showed the story set in Kolkata in 2002. The city is being terrorized by a don, and a police officer is determined to bring justice. The trailer was filled with action-packed sequences.

The caption read, “Witness Bengal's ultimate showdown—an action-packed thriller where cops take on crime like never before!”

The official synopsis on the streaming service stated, “When upright cop Arjun Maitra takes on Kolkata's feared don Bagha and his henchmen, he must battle a broken system and navigate bloody gang wars.”

2. Acting performances

The trailer of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter has offered a glimpse of the promising performances of the cast. The show features Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Aakanksha Singh, Pooja Chopra, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, and Shruti Das.

3. Neeraj Pandey’s expertise

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is created by Neeraj Pandey. It is a standalone sequel to his highly acclaimed series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Pandey’s expertise in the crime thriller genre is another reason to get the audience excited.

Netizens were left impressed with the trailer and they conveyed their excitement in the comments section. One person said, “Season 2 looks more raw and real than the first one expecting a banger,” while another wrote, “Best web series 2025 Superstar Jeet + Megastar Prosenjit Goosebumps.” A comment read, “Khakee the bengal chapter is best.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

The upcoming series is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. It is written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakroborty. Produced by Friday Storytellers, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 20, 2025.