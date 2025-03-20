Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Chitrangda Singh reacts to negative comments and trolling; ‘People derive sadistic pleasure…’

The audience will witness a different avatar of Chitrangda Singh in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, one of the most intriguing series of the year. The show premiered on Netflix on March 20, 2025, and received mixed reviews from both fans and critics. Recently, in an interview, Singh addressed negative comments and trolls, stating that “There are people who derive sadistic pleasure from pulling others down.”

In a recent interview with NDTV, Chitrangda Singh acknowledged that she reads negative comments on social media, emphasizing that as a performer, it is her responsibility to accept all kinds of feedback—good, bad, or harsh—since the audience has the right to react to her work.

Singh mentioned that whether she is a painter or an actor, her art is meant for the public and not just for a few close friends to praise. Singh highlighted that while trolling can be harsh and often stems from individuals who derive pleasure from bringing others down, it is important to objectively analyze the audience’s preferences and reactions.

When asked if she gets affected by trolls, the actress admitted that she does but mentioned that she can usually differentiate between genuine criticism and mere trolling.

She recalled instances where viewers pointed out that she didn’t fit certain roles, acknowledging that their observations were sometimes valid. Singh believes in respecting the audience’s opinions and doesn’t disregard their feedback entirely.

In another interview, Singh shared that working on Khakee felt like revisiting her debut film, as it had been a long time since she explored this genre.

She noted that the story delved into the dark underbelly of Calcutta’s political landscape and was packed with intrigue. Singh also hinted that her character in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter was deeply layered, contributing to the complexity of the narrative.

Talking about Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, the show is Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the gripping crime thriller also stars Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Pooja Chopra in key roles.