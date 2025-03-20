Arjun Kapoor admits timing of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar wasn’t right in a long note on its 4th anniversary; ‘A film that pushed me…’

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has marked its 4th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, Arjun shared a video on his social media, reminiscing about the memorable moments from the film. He also acknowledged that the film’s timing was not ideal and described it as “a film that pushed me out of my comfort zone and even surprised me as an actor.”

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor shared a video in which we can see the reactions of the film when it was released. “Some films find their audience in time…Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar—a film I chose to do four years ago, a film that pushed me out of my comfort zone and even surprised me as an actor."

Kapoor continued, "Back then, it didn’t get the love it truly deserved. Some praised it, but many missed out—maybe the timing wasn’t right, maybe it wasn’t what they expected. Yesterday, the film completed four years, and seeing people still discover it, appreciate its layered storytelling, performances, and writing—it feels special. Some films age like fine wine, and this one seems to be getting its due credit now."

Arjun encouraged those who haven’t watched Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar yet to watch it on Prime Video, emphasizing that the entire team had poured their hearts into the project. He expressed that the film deserves all the love and urged viewers to give it the appreciation it was always meant to receive.

The dark comedy revolves around the lives of two individuals from vastly different worlds. Pinkesh “Pinky” Dahiya, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor, is a Haryanvi police officer, while Sandeep Kaur, played by Parineeti Chopra, comes from a corporate background. A significant portion of the film was filmed across various locations in North India.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in the romantic comedy-drama Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Pooja Entertainment, the film also starred Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, and comedian Harsh Gujral in prominent roles.

Arjun Kapoor also received widespread acclaim for his role in the action drama Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film boasted an ensemble cast that included Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Released in November last year, the film turned out to be a box office success.

