Know all about pre-MET Gala dinner that Priyanka Chopra attended and nailed it with her all-black sultry look

Everyone has their eyes fixated on Priyanka Chopra’s fifth appearance at the prestigious MET Gala 2025. And before that happens, the global diva is making waves on the internet after attending a glamorous pre-gala dinner hosted by Olivier Rousteing.

The special evening becomes all the more significant. It not only marks Priyanka Chopra and Olivier Rousteing’s powerful collaboration for MET red carpet but also toasts the launch of the luxurious Johnnie Walker Vault collection.

Advertisement

Several images from the event surfaced on the internet that showed the Desi Girl serving looks in a shimmery long black dress, high heels, and curled hair. Notably, the private soirée in New York witnessed the presence of several celebrated names—Hunter Schafer, Lupita Nyong’o, Rege-Jean Page, and Henry Golding, among others.

Take a look

Needless to say, Priyanka is not just a global icon, but also huge fashion royalty on the red carpet. This time, she will be nailing her MET Gala appearance alongside Rousteing, styled in Balmain couture with Bvlgari’s newest high jewelry, making it one of the most awaited moments on this year’s red carpet.

For the unversed, this time the theme is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. It is aimed at celebrating the rich history of Black menswear, highlighting bold, colorful, and intricate designs that have shaped the fashion world.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh will be making their debut at the prestigious carpet.

Advertisement

Just a few hours back, renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee took to his Instagram stories and shared a cryptic note hinting towards SRK’s much-awaited MET Gala 2025 debut look. He wrote, “KING KHAN BENGAL TIGER,” leaving fans excited and intrigued about the superstar’s look for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Diljit have already shared BTS pictures and videos from the MET on their respective social media handles to keep fans updated.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently working on her first-ever collaboration with SS Rajamouli for SSMB 29. The upcoming film featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key roles is said to release in Summer 2027.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s film choices are based on fans’ demand and THIS decision about Ganga Ram co-starring Sanjay Dutt is proof