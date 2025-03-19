Kota Factory Season 4: Jitendra Kumar and Mayur More’s TVF series to release in 2026? Here’s what we know

Kota Factory is more than just a show; it resonates deeply with students navigating the challenges of IIT preparation. Beyond IIT aspirants, its raw and relatable storytelling strikes a chord with every student facing academic pressure. With Jitendra Kumar’s Jeetu Bhaiya offering wisdom and support, the series has built a strong fan base. After the release of the third season, fans are eager for season 4. Now, reports suggest that the much-awaited next season might hit screens in early 2026.

As per a report by Gadget 360, discussions about Kota Factory Season 4 are underway, but an official release date is yet to be confirmed. The gap between Seasons 2 and 3 was nearly three years, sparking speculation that the next installment could arrive by early 2026.

However, considering the show's massive popularity, an earlier release isn't out of the question. Originally launched on YouTube, the series has become one of Netflix India’s top-performing originals. If renewed, the fourth season is expected to premiere on Netflix as per the report.

The report also added that the upcoming season is expected to delve into Vaibhav’s journey following his JEE Advanced setback, possibly showcasing his determination for a second attempt.

Meanwhile, Jeetu Bhaiya’s future remains 'uncertain' as he steps into a government role in the Education Ministry. Apart from this, Meena’s adjustment to IIT life and the evolving dynamics of Uday and Shivangi’s relationship are also likely to be key plot points in the next chapter.

Advertisement

Talking about the cast and crew, the portal states that Jitendra Kumar is expected to return as Jeetu Bhaiya, along with Mayur More as Vaibhav Pandey in Kota Factory Season 4. The core cast, including Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai and Ahsaas Channa, is also likely to reprise their roles. However, there hasn’t been an official confirmation yet.

Earlier, in a conversation with OTTPlay, director Pratish Mehta addressed the possibility of a fourth season for Kota Factory. He shared that the team remains committed to portraying student and teacher experiences authentically.

If the show gets the green light for another season, they plan to maintain the same realistic approach that has resonated with viewers. Mehta emphasized that the show's strength lies in its ability to connect with both current students and those who have already navigated the Kota journey.

Kota Factory, created by Arunabh Kumar, Saurabh Khanna, and Raghav Subbu, originally premiered on April 16, 2019. The much-awaited third season arrived on Netflix on June 20 last year, continuing the show's realistic take on student life.