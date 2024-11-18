Krishna Das views Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli as ‘friends’, gives them a compliment that we all would agree with; find out

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have always been the epitome of couple goals. Recently, the power couple was spotted at a concert by spiritual leader Krishna Das, and a video of them quickly went viral. Now, Krishna Das praised the duo, calling them 'very sincere people' and referring to them as his 'friends'.

In a recent interview on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Krishna Das was asked about the couple’s presence at the spiritual event. He responded warmly, referring to them as ‘friends’, adding a personal touch to their bond. When asked about Virat and Anushka joining those seeking more knowledge about Neem Karoli Baba, also known as ‘Maharaj-ji’, Krishna Das described them as ‘very sincere people’.

Earlier, the star couple were spotted at a kirtan by American singer Krishna Das at Nesco, Mumbai, where the couple was seen soaking in the spiritual atmosphere with big smiles. The videos captured the duo enjoying the soulful event, with Anushka singing along while Virat clapped, sharing a joyous moment together.

Virat Kohli was also earlier seen at the airport, and eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice something unique about his phone wallpaper. His wallpaper featured an image of Neem Karoli Baba, sparking curiosity and admiration from fans.

Both Kohli and Anushka are dedicated followers of Neem Karoli Baba, who passed away in 1973. The couple has often been seen visiting his ashrams across different cities

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has taken a break from acting since her last appearance in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. After becoming a mother, she has focused on family life.

However, she is set to return to the screen with Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which has generated much anticipation among fans.

