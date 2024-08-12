Kriti Sanon gives update on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel with Shahid Kapoor: ‘We’re both eager…’

Earlier in 2024, Kriti Sanon impressed the audience with her performance in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Along with her portrayal of a robot, her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor also received a lot of love. The film concluded with an ending that left the possibility of a second part. Now, Kriti has given an update on the sequel and revealed that both she and Shahid are ‘eager’ for it to happen soon.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Kriti Sanon was asked if she had another collaboration with Shahid Kapoor on the cards after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In response, the actress revealed that the script of the sequel to TBMAUJ was in the works. She said, “The sequel for Teri Baaton Mein... is currently being written. We’re both eager for it to happen soon.”

Kriti also described her experience working with Shahid and disclosed that it was joyful for her. She further shared her belief that they had great chemistry. Kriti thought that Shahid was one of those actors with whom her chemistry was natural and not forced.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story is the story of Shahid Kapoor’s Aryan, a robotics engineer, and Kriti Sanon’s SIFRA, a robot. Aryan falls in love with SIFRA and wishes to marry her. As he takes her to meet his family, a lot of chaotic and hilarious situations unfold.

The ensemble cast of the film includes Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, Grusha Kapoor, Ashish Verma, and more, with Janhvi Kapoor making a cameo appearance at the end. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the movie was released in cinemas on February 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, Kriti also starred in the heist comedy film Crew this year alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She is gearing up for the release of the mystery thriller Do Patti with Kajol. On the other hand, Shahid will be seen in the action thriller Deva, scheduled to release on February 14, 2025.

