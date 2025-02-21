Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 3 new web series and movies to watch on Zee 5 and JioHotstar

This past week brought us some exciting new Hindi digital releases. With the weekend approaching, if you're looking to enjoy a relaxing and cozy time, we have everything you need. We've put together a list of shows debuting this week, perfect for watching from the comfort of your home.

1. Crime Beat

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 Where To Watch: Zee 5

If you enjoy crime-thrillers, then Saqib Saleem and Saba Azad starrer Crime Beat will not disappoint you. The storyline of the show revolves around a small-time crime journalist who finds himself entangled in a complex web of cheating, corruption, and politics. The show also highlights the hardships in a journalist's life. Apart from Saqib and Saba, the show also features Rahul Bhat, Sai Tamhankar, and Adinath Kothare in the key roles.

2. Oops Ab Kya

Release Date: February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 Where To Watch: JioHotstar

Up next on the list is Oops Ab Kya, the official Hindi adaptation of Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni's popular show, Jane the Virgin. The romantic comedy show is based around a tricky situation wherein the lead character gets pregnant with her boss’ child due to a medical mishap by her gynecologist.

As she tries to find a solution to deal with the situation, she becomes entangled in a love triangle with her boss and current boyfriend. The show is led by Shweta Basu Prasad, Aashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sonali Kulkarni.

3. Kaushaljis vs Kaushal

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 Where To Watch: JioHotstar

Last but not least on our list for the week is Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chadha, Isha Talwar, and Pavail Gulatie starrer Kaushaljis vs Kaushal. If you’re looking for a light-hearted comedy film, then your search surely ends here.

The family comedy promises a special message with full-on entertainment and a blend of family drama, romance, and emotions all in one. It explores the journey of a young boy who often criticizes his parents for their outdated ways. Things take an unexpected turn when his parents decide to adopt a "modern" mindset and consider mutual separation.

Which one of these are you planning to watch this weekend?