POLL RESULTS: Fans reveal the upcoming Hindi film they’re most excited about; Sikandar to King
The results are in for the poll that sought to find out which upcoming film has everyone buzzing with excitement. Discover which movie audiences are eagerly looking forward to, from Sikandar to King.
Bollywood has an exhilarating lineup of films ready for movie lovers. With the much-anticipated release of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, it’s safe to say that the excitement is just getting started. From Salman Khan’s Sikandar to Shah Rukh Khan’s King, the buzz surrounding these upcoming movies is definitely in the air.
Thus, here are the results of the poll conducted by Pinkvilla to determine the most anticipated film among fans.
In this special poll, our readers were asked to choose from the top five films—Sikandar, King, Border 2, War 2, and Housefull 5. Now, after 24 hours of voting, the results are in, and as expected, Salman Khan’s Sikandar has emerged as the clear winner, securing the maximum number of votes—44%.
It is followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s King, which will also feature his daughter, Suhana Khan. Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial venture received slightly fewer votes, i.e., 36%. Next in line is Akshay Kumar’s comedy-caper Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment of this beloved franchise, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, has garnered 12% of the votes.
Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has taken the fourth position with 8% of the votes. Last but not least is Sunny Deol’s war drama Border 2, which is being helmed on an unprecedented scale. Despite this, it has yet to generate significant excitement among fans, as it ranks last in the poll of anticipated films, securing the lowest percentage of votes—3%.
Just a couple of days ago, Salman Khan made waves online after releasing the poster of his upcoming film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action-packed film will feature Rashmika Madnanna in the lead role, along with Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and more. It is set to release this year on Eid.
