Oops Ab Kya: Jaaved Jaaferi makes a BOLD comment on Salman Khan's stardom; ‘All his films aren’t getting...’

Jaaved Jaaferi is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming web show, Oops Ab Kya. The actor who has been in the industry for a very long time recently shared his views on the importance of social media presence and cited examples of Salman Khan and Urvashi Rautela to emphasize that the trailer of the film pulls the audience to the halls and not followers.

While speaking with Humans Of Bombay, Jaaved Jaaferi shared his disagreement with the notion that social media followers make an individual a star. He opined that these things can give an initial push to an individual, but the real question is if one’s 70-100 million followers can help in ticket sales.

He said, "It doesn’t. Urvashi Rautela has 70 million followers, do her followers translate to a ticket-buying audience? Let’s take 10 million of her followers which is 1 crore people if those 1 crore people had bought Rs 250 film tickets, the film would have made Rs 100 crore. It doesn’t work like that."

Jaaferi went on to stress that a film’s promotion doesn’t guarantee success. He mentioned that it's always the trailer that pulls the audience to the cinema halls. According to him, if one likes the trailer, they would go to watch the film irrespective of the actor coming to a TV or a dance show.

The Oops Ab Kya actor explained his point by citing an example of South’s "biggest star" Rajinikanth. He highlighted how the legendary actor doesn’t indulge in promotions and remarked that if the film is good, it will run at the box office. He also underlined that the audience might as well come to watch the star but at the end of the day, sometimes even stars don’t get a great opening.

“A Salman Khan film can get a Rs 10–5 crore opening and can also get a Rs 50 crore opening. It’s what the people sense with the trailer. All Salman Khan films aren’t getting Rs 50 crore opening. It’s all about the trailer," he said to explain his point.

Oops Ab Kya is streaming now on JioHotstar.