Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 21 to April 27): 11 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

This week has an interesting lineup of films and web series that you definitely cannot miss. From Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins to Adarsh Gourav’s Superboys of Malegaon, take a look at the latest OTT releases this week.

11 new web series and movies to watch on OTT

Advertisement

1. Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins

Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles, revolves around a jewel thief hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the legendary Red Sun diamond, leading to a deadly game of deception.

2. Superboys of Malegaon

Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora's film Superboys of Malegaon revolves around the small town of Malegaon, where Nasir Shaikh, an aspiring filmmaker, and his friends fulfil their dream of making a movie, overcoming difficulties.

3. Crazxy

Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Crazxy revolves around Abhimanyu, a renowned surgeon accused of a patient's death, as he faces a dilemma to settle the case with the money or to save her daughter, who gets kidnapped, with the same money.

4. L2: Empuraan

Release Date: April 24, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Advertisement

L2: Empuraan is a Malayalam action thriller that hit the screens on March 27, 2025. It revolves around Zayeed Masood's backstory, uncovering his roots and revealing how he is connected to the larger narrative.

5. Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2

Release Date: April 24, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is a Tamil language action-thriller film. It revolves around the story of Kaali, a man who was once fully indulged in the crime world, was once again pulled back into the underworld for one fateful night.

6. Tharunam

Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Tentkotta

Tharunam, a Tamil thriller, revolves around the mystery of a neighbor's death that disrupts Arjun and Meera's engagement. What happens to their relationship is to be seen in the film.

7. Weak Hero Class 2

Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

In this 8-episode mini series, Park Ji Hoon returns as the cunning fighter Yeon Si Eun. His friendship with Ryeon, Choi Min Young, and Lee Min Jae, as well as his fierce action, takes center stage.

Advertisement

8. Andor season 2

Release Date: April 22, 2025

OTT Platform: Disney+

Andor Season 2 revolves around Cassian’s adventurous evolution from soldier to rebel leader, unraveling four pivotal years that lead directly into Rogue One.

9. Bullet Train Explosion

Release Date: April 23, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

It revolves around a high-speed Tokyo-bound train, having a deadly race against time as authorities scramble to stop a bomb from detonating if the train slows down below 100 kilometers per hour.

10. You season 5

Release Date: April 24, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

You season 5 revolves around Joe Goldberg facing his darkest battle while trying to maintain a polished image in New York, where the world is watching his every move.

11. Havoc

Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Havoc revolves around a drug deal that went wrong, and a battered detective dives into the city's criminal underworld to rescue a politician's son.

ALSO READ: Chhorii 2's Nushrratt Bharuccha on not being able to land big films like Shraddha Kapoor, despite giving hits; 'Main 20 saal mein 10 pictures...'