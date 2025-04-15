Logout star Babil Khan says he is 'NOT A GREEN FLAG' after receiving the label on internet: 'I'm a narcissist'

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, has proven his acting talent with his work in several acclaimed projects. Apart from his craft, it is his public appearances that divided the internet, with a part of the section hailing him as a green flag while many passed their judgments over his generous behavior. Nonetheless, the Logout actor likes to call himself a "narcissist."

While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Babil Khan was asked about his reactions to the people calling him a "green flag" for his behavior. In his response, the actor smiled and reiterated his Instagram post that he made in December 2024, admitting that he is not a green flag but a narcissist.

"I'm not a green flag. I'm a narcissist. People put a label on you. If you don't obey it, then they have opinions. People will do what they want to do. It's up to you how you are receiving that," he said.

The Qala actor further elucidated his point, noting that one has to take responsibility for their life and how they see the world. He advised that a person cannot blame other people and factors, but it is one’s perspective that matters the most — it can hurt, break, or help the individual evolve. "It's just about perspective," he stressed.

In another interview with Hindustan Times, the Logout actor talked about his viral apology video, for which he was widely trolled on the internet. He admitted feeling bad initially but didn’t mind the funny memes. He noted that some of them were really creative, but some of the comments were mean.

Khan expressed his desire to sit and talk to the trolls and ask them, ‘Who hurt you?’ noting the hurt being projected on him. Nonetheless, moving past that time, he doesn’t feel the need to value anyone’s opinion so much.

On a concluding note, Babil mentioned that despite his actions being scrutinized, he would continue to express himself because that’s how he is. While he admits to being scared and feeling bad, he takes the risk by expressing himself. He emphasized losing individuality if he stops being himself because of the fear, "Then who am I?" he questioned.

Babil Khan’s cyber-thriller Logout will stream on Zee5 from April 18, 2025.

