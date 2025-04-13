Logout: Why was Babil Khan perfect choice for cyber-thriller? Director Amit Golani reveals real reason

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, is all set to star in the upcoming cyber-thriller Logout. Directed by Amit Golani, the film features him in the role of an influencer who heavily relies on social media validation. While the film is just around the corner, director Amit Golani recently revealed the real reason for his choice of Khan for the role.

While speaking with Zoom, director Amit Golani revealed that their approach towards the casting process of this project was similar to their usual approach. He mentioned their reliance on auditions, meeting actors, and reading scenes with them. However, this film majorly depended on one actor in a single location who could carry the weight and engage the audience.

"When we saw Babil's audition, his unique interpretation of the scene stood out. Once we met him, his sincerity and the way he connected with the script gave us confidence. We knew that even in a setup where he'd be the only one on screen, he would keep pushing until we got the right take. That level of commitment convinced us he was the perfect choice," he said.

Upon being asked if the film was a personal experience, the director stated that it was an observation he made while exploring what happens to a person if their phone is taken away. He talked about the experiment he did on himself by switching off his mobile phone at 9 a.m. before heading to the writer's room and switching it on at 6 p.m.

He noted that despite him knowing that his phone was switched off, his hands were instinctively reaching for it, which made him realize that there was an element of addiction there. "When your subconscious mind reaches for something without conscious thought, that's essentially addiction," he said.

Directed by Amit Golani, the upcoming film Logout is led by Babil Khan. It also features Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair. Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, it is produced by Kevin Vaz, Ajit Andhare, Sameer Saxena, Saurabh Khanna, Amit Golani, and Biswapati Sarkar.

The cyber thriller will stream on Zee 5 on April 18, 2025.

