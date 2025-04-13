Logout: Babil Khan BREAKS SILENCE on trolling over repeated apology to woman in viral video; ‘Some particular memes hurt me’

A video of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan had gone viral on the internet last year, in which he was seen repeatedly apologizing to a woman after he mistakenly photo-bombed her. While a section of internet users lauded his generous act, many trolled him for being too ‘pretentious.’ Reacting to it, the actor mentioned that the repeated apology was influenced by anxiety.

While speaking with Mid-day, Babil Khan broke his silence on the significant trolling he was subjected to and admitted being "too nice" at the event with a smile. He further pointed out that the reaction was instinctive at the moment.

He said, “That ‘sorry sorry sorry’ was me being anxious. Whatever it became was a beast of its own. Some particular memes hurt me. I sat with [the feeling]." Nonetheless, he mentioned that such a reaction didn’t make him trust himself any lesser. He emphasized going scuba diving, making music, and reading his books after that.

Babil stated that he made a personal choice to step away from public appearances after the incident. He stated that he felt there were certain things he needed to work on within himself. Nonetheless, he clarified that it wasn’t something out of bitterness.

He talked about the changes he realized incorporating in himself, stating, “I thought that there has to be a balance between the job of a celebrity, that of an actor, and who you are as a human being. You have to find bridges between all of them.”

The Qala actor stated that he looks at the current times as a chance to transform the idea of an alpha male. He articulated his belief, stating that a man can be the "most macho man" and "still be respectful.”

Babil plays the role of an influencer obsessed with validation from his social media in his upcoming cyber-thriller film, Logout. Talking about his decision to take the role, he admitted not being an avid social media user. He stated that he wanted to understand what makes people sacrifice their self-worth for validation from people they can’t even see.

Directed by Amit Golani, the film is set to release on Zee 5 on April 18, 2025.

