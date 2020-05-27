EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit on her kids: They give their expert advice and even talk to me about scripts

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit opens up on how her kids react to her films and how they now help her with scripts as well. Read.

is one of the last superstar actresses of Bollywood. The actress featured in many commercial and critically acclaimed films and was last seen in Kalank. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhuri opened up on her kids' reaction to her movies and if they have watched any. She said that while they haven't really watched a lot of her movies, they do give her expert advice whenever needed. In fact, even with her single debut, they pitched in their suggestions.

"Not that they have watched a lot of my films now, they haven't, but if I do something, and if they have to criticise it, they do that. They comment on it, tell me if it is cheesy, if it is not right. Even with Candle, my son suggested a few changes, and they liked the emotion in the song. They really liked the song and they said it is looking good. They gave their expert advice. Nowadays the kids know so much, they are so well-read. They have so much information; they talk to me about scripts as well. Sometimes I tell them that even I don't think so much about the script as much as they do. So, it is really nice," she exclaimed.

Madhuri is married to Shriram Madhav Nene who is a doctor by profession. When asked if she has gratification against all the frontliners working relentlessly amid COVID-19 surge, she said, "Yes, definitely. I have seen my husband work so hard. I have seen him work so hard even in Denver. Sometimes he used to be out for long hours at stretch, involved in 14-15 hours operations, they would be in the hospital for three days and I would not see them. So they would really work hard."

"Having said that, even though he is in that profession, he is very supportive and has respect for all professions. In fact, he is the one who pushed me to make a single debut too. Whenever I need help, he is always there," she proudly admitted.

