Malaika Arora drops heartwarming PICS with her ‘baby boy’ Arhaan on his birthday; nani Joyce calls him a ‘sweet young man’

Bollywood star Malaika Arora shares an unbreakable bond with her son, Arhaan Khan, often setting major mother-son goals with their sweet moments together. On Arhaan's birthday today, Malaika couldn’t contain her excitement and took to social media to post heartwarming pics with her 'baby boy,' along with a heartfelt message. Arhaan’s grandmother, Joyce Arora, also joined in the celebrations, wishing her ‘sweet young man’ on his special day.

On November 9, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share some heartwarming pictures in celebration of her son Arhaan’s birthday. The first photo is pure bliss—a throwback moment where a young Arhaan, dressed in his school uniform, hugs his mother with a bright smile, capturing the essence of their beautiful bond.

The second image, a more recent one, shows the mother-son duo strolling together, deep in conversation, with a candid, natural feel. The third picture is a collage of Arhaan's childhood moments, featuring a playful swimming shot and a sweet memory from his toddler days with Malaika. The final picture shows Arhaan Khan sitting on the floor, playing with the actress' pet dog, adding a cozy touch to the heartfelt post.

Check out the post below!

Sharing the adorable pictures, Malaika captioned the post, "Happy birthday my baby boy. Mama loves you the mostesttttttttttttttt @iamarhaankhan."

As soon as Malaika shared the heartfelt post, Arhaan's nani, Joyce Arora, couldn't contain her emotions and expressed her love in the comments. She wrote, "Love you my dearest Arhaan. You've grown into a sweet young man. We wish you success in whatever you choose to do. Always be by your loving mother's side. Have a wonderful day and year ahead."

Shweta Bachchan also chimed in with a sweet birthday wish: "Happy birthday to your boy." Saba Pataudi added, "Happy birthday to a lucky son who has you as his mum." Celebrities like Sussanne Khan, Shibani Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Deanne Panday, Seema Sajdeh, and more joined in to shower Arhaan with birthday wishes in the comments.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years before they divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan. After their separation, Arbaaz married makeup artist Giorgia Andriani in 2022, while Malaika had a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, which later ended.

