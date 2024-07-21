Bad Newz's Vicky Kaushal recalls almost getting beaten up by sand mafia during Gangs of Wasseypur; 'I was baffled because...'

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of the recently released Bad Newz co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The actor is now a household name because of his natural acting skills and down-to-earth nature. He started his journey as an assistant director to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for the superhit film Gangs of Wasseypur.

In a new interview, Vicky recalled a story of he was almost beaten up by the sand mafia while working on Gangs of Wasseypur and shared the reason why.

Speaking to Tanmay Bhat on his YouTube channel, Vicky Kaushal recalled the time he almost got beaten up by the sand mafia while working on Gangs of Wasseypur.

He said that the coal smuggling that was shown in the film was real as they shot it but one incident happened when they went to capture visuals of illegal sand mining.

"I was baffled because that was the first time I realized that this happens so openly that you wouldn’t feel that this is actual smuggling going on; you would feel that it is a properly run business because there weren’t just two trucks standing there, there were 500 trucks," Vicky shared.

He added that they were shooting them secretly and some people came. 500 people were surrounding Vicky and his team. The camera attendant was an old man and he called the film's unit saying that the camera wouldn’t come on time because they were caught up in a situation here.

Hearing the cameraman talk over the phone, the person there thought that he was calling somebody influential. "That man slapped the cameraman, snatched the camera from him, and threatened us that they would break the camera. We both were about to get beaten up, but we somehow escaped," Kaushal recalled.

Meanwhile, the two-part epic black comedy crime film received widespread critical acclaim upon release.

More about Bad Newz

Bad Newz was released on July 19 and is successfully running in theaters. The film was directed by Anand Tiwari and has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation for its captivating storyline.

