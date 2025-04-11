Meet actor who lost her dad at at 13, her debut film was canceled, filed molestation case against ex BF, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

We are back with yet another ‘Meet the Actor’ article. The star we are going to talk about today was a popular actress of her time. Even though she does not star in movies that often these days, her charm, beauty, and especially dimples still drive millions of fans crazy. Losing her father in a car accident at the age of 13 became a turning point in her life, and becoming an actress was never planned. Could you guess the name yet? Well, we are talking about Preity Zinta.

Preity Zinta was born into a Himachali Rajput Hindu family from the Shimla district. Her dad was an Indian Army officer who died in a car accident. This accident left her mother bedridden for 2 years.

Talking about her career, the Soldier actress graduated with an English honors degree and then started a graduate program in psychology. Despite earning a postgraduate degree in criminal psychology, she took up modeling.

We all know that Dil Se, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, was Preity Zinta’s debut film. But she was originally scheduled to make her screen debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Shekhar Kapur’s Tara Rum Pum. Unfortunately, the filming was canceled.

Well, in an interview, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress had revealed that becoming an actress was pure destiny and she had never planned to become one. In 1997, the actress had accompanied a friend to an audition where director Shekhar Kapur saw her and wanted her to audition. On seeing her clip, he insisted she become an actress, and well, the rest is history.

Zinta has gone on to work with some of the biggest stars in our industry, like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Bobby Deol, to name a few.

After delivering some amazing performances in Bollywood, Preity took a sabbatical for almost 5 years. She then made a comeback with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit. Now she is gearing up for the release of Lahore 1947, which is yet again with Sunny.

Talking about her personal life, the actress is a mom of 2 kids, twins with husband Gene Goodenough, and has been happily married for the past almost 6 years. Before this, she was in a relationship with Ness Wadia, and their relationship faced intense media scrutiny.

Co-owner of the Punjab Kings IPL team, Zinta is also associated with cricket apart from her film career.

