Met Gala 2025: Will Shah Rukh Khan debut at the prestigious international red carpet event this year? Here’s why netizens think so

Every year, the fashion world eagerly waits for the most prestigious and glamorous event, The Met Gala. Over the years, several Bollywood actors and Indian celebs have walked the coveted red carpet of the international event, be it Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, or Isha Ambani. Currently, it’s being speculated that Shah Rukh Khan will be making his debut at the annual haute couture event. Read on to know why the internet thinks so!

Advertisement

The buzz around the upcoming Met Gala 2025 has started to catch up with Indians predicting which Bollywood actor will be attending the fashion event. Giving a pause to all the speculations and rumors, the anonymous fashion account, Diet Sabya took to its Instagram handle and made a huge revelation.

In the post, the fashion watchdog stated that the impossible just happened. “Two titans of their craft—the greatest Bollywood superstar and the biggest designer of our -generation are joining forces for their Met Gala 2025 debut. HISTORY in the making!” read the post.

Soon after it went viral, the guessing game kickstarted in the comments section. Upon reading that the “greatest Bollywood superstar” is going to attend the event, the only actor that came to the minds of many was Shah Rukh Khan. A user stated, “srk x sabya or i don’t want it,” while another commented, “If it’s not SRK x Sabya, this post is invalid.”

Advertisement

A third also opined, “Man, if this is SRK and if he nails ‘dandy’ on the red carpet - King Khan is gonna overshadow everyone and everything!!!! Exciting times ahead.” Another one posted, “So it’s obviously the King of the Movies- SRK, with the King Of Fashion- Sabya!.”

The internet thinks Shah Rukh Khan will attend Met Gala 2025:

Having said that, there were others like actors Kubbra Sait and Maanvi Gagroo who wanted a collab between Ranveer Singh and celebrity designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Earlier, an industry insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that mom-to-be Kiara Advani will make her debut at the iconic fashion event. For the unknown, this year’s event will be held on May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani to make her Met Gala 2025 debut; will walk the red carpet with Hollywood style icons