Hrithik Roshan reveals meeting with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amid Krrish 4 announcement; gushes over latter’s Broadway musical

It was last month that Hrithik Roshan’s father and veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan finally made an official announcement on Krrish 4. While fans are looking forward to the return of familiar faces with Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha, Roshan recently ignited anticipation as he talked about his meeting with Jonas and praised his Broadway musical.

Advertisement

A video clip has taken the internet by storm from the meet and greet of Hrithik Roshan. It features the star on stage interacting with the audience and also talking about his recent meeting with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. He also praised the international pop star’s Broadway musical.

He said, "I was also...last night (April 9), I was with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra watching his Broadway show, which is, by the way, brilliant. He is absolutely amazing. It’s called The Last Five Years, and if you guys haven’t seen it, you must see it, and we were chatting, and he actually told me that he is from New Jersey."

Watch video

Days after the official announcement of Krrish 4, a recent India Today report revealed that the upcoming installment in the beloved franchise will dive deep into the world of time travel, drawing inspiration from epic blockbusters like Infinity War and Endgame.

Advertisement

A source close to the development further promised that the film will be high on VFX and production yet rooted in family emotions and relationships. It has also been claimed that the familiar faces from the past franchise, including Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha, are expected to return to reprise their iconic roles.

Not only this, but Nora Fatehi is also said to join the cast and take on a fierce, action-packed role.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the Krrish franchise began with Koi Mil Gaya and expanded into Krrish and Krrish 3. However, it was last month, on March 28, that the Karan Arjun director announced his son’s directorial debut with the fourth installment.

On the professional front, Hrithik will be next seen in War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is a part of the YRF spy universe and is set to release later this year on August 14, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Madness is back’: Ajay Devgn announces schedule wrap of Dhamaal 4 co-starring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and more